Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Co

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BURL. OTR Global cut Burlington Stores to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Loop Capital raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.12.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock traded up $31.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $205.16. 409,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $136.30 and a 1 year high of $184.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.45.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 186.11% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury sold 20,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total transaction of $3,303,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,114,212.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Fred Hand sold 6,486 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.21, for a total value of $1,078,038.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,397,765.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,458 shares of company stock worth $6,630,907 in the last three months. 1.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,213,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,809,000 after acquiring an additional 39,084 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,161,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,183,000 after acquiring an additional 501,582 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,762,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,818,000 after acquiring an additional 63,257 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 882,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,101,000 after acquiring an additional 197,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 755,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,537,000 after acquiring an additional 44,147 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

