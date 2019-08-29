Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21, Morningstar.com reports. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 186.11% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $173.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $136.30 and a one year high of $184.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.25 and its 200 day moving average is $165.45.

In other Burlington Stores news, insider Fred Hand sold 6,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.21, for a total value of $1,078,038.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,397,765.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Kingsbury sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total value of $3,303,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,483 shares in the company, valued at $51,114,212.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,458 shares of company stock worth $6,630,907 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 187.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the second quarter worth about $75,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, OTR Global cut Burlington Stores to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.24.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

