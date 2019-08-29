Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.14-7.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.99. The company issued revenue guidance of +8.8-9.3% to ~$7.2-7.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.26 billion.Burlington Stores also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $7.14-7.22 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BURL traded up $30.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $204.14. 327,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,915. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.45. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $136.30 and a 52 week high of $184.82.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 186.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reissued a hold rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Burlington Stores to a positive rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $183.12.

In other news, insider Fred Hand sold 6,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total value of $1,158,529.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,558 shares in the company, valued at $11,174,109.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Kingsbury sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total transaction of $3,303,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,114,212.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,458 shares of company stock worth $6,630,907. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

