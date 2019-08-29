Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP James J. Cowie Sells 2,008 Shares

Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP James J. Cowie sold 2,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $135,680.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 106,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,173,906.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CDNS traded up $2.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.02. 184,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,845,377. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a one year low of $39.08 and a one year high of $77.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 56.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.16.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The company had revenue of $580.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 11.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,809,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,615,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264,949 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,280,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $440,805,000 after buying an additional 2,072,953 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 401.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,795,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,133,000 after buying an additional 1,437,212 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,494,456 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,822,000 after buying an additional 642,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,027,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

