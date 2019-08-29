CAIXABANK/ADR (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.82

CAIXABANK/ADR (OTCMKTS:CAIXY)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.82 and traded as low as $0.72. CAIXABANK/ADR shares last traded at $0.77, with a volume of 120,255 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of CAIXABANK/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of CAIXABANK/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CAIXABANK/ADR in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.96.

CAIXABANK/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CAIXY)

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, and Non-Core Real Estate Activity segments. The Banking and Insurance segment engages in the banking business that include retail banking, corporate and institutional, and cash management, and market service activities; insurance business; and asset management business.

