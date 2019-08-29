CannTrust (NYSE:CTST) Trading Up 7.2%

CannTrust Holdings Inc (NYSE:CTST) was up 7.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.86 and last traded at C$1.79, approximately 2,474,953 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 2,789,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.67.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTST shares. Bank of America downgraded CannTrust from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Eight Capital downgraded CannTrust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CannTrust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on CannTrust in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CannTrust in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.25.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.08 million, a P/E ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTST. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in CannTrust in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,447,000. JW Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CannTrust in the 1st quarter valued at $10,863,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in CannTrust in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,518,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CannTrust during the 2nd quarter worth $2,121,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of CannTrust during the 2nd quarter worth $1,460,000. 6.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CannTrust Holdings Inc produces and sells medical and recreational cannabis in Canada. It sells dried cannabis and cannabis extracts to the medical patients. CannTrust Holdings Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

