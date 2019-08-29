Carboneum [C8] Token Price Hits $0.0171 on Top Exchanges (C8)

Carboneum [C8] Token (CURRENCY:C8) traded 28.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Carboneum [C8] Token has a total market cap of $879,199.00 and approximately $16.00 worth of Carboneum [C8] Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Carboneum [C8] Token has traded 35.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Carboneum [C8] Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0171 or 0.00000180 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Carboneum [C8] Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010534 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00231082 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $128.75 or 0.01354079 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000652 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000163 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00019076 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00092303 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00022288 BTC.

Carboneum [C8] Token Token Profile

Carboneum [C8] Token’s total supply is 131,456,406 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,330,711 tokens. Carboneum [C8] Token’s official Twitter account is @carboneum_io. Carboneum [C8] Token’s official website is www.carboneum.io.

Carboneum [C8] Token Token Trading

Carboneum [C8] Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carboneum [C8] Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carboneum [C8] Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carboneum [C8] Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Carboneum [C8] Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carboneum [C8] Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.