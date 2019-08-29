Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) Shares Sold by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) by 84.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 335,962 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Carrols Restaurant Group worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 202.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 155,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 82,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at $347,000. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

In related news, VP Richard G. Cross sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total value of $125,998.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 185,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,573.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexander R. Sloane purchased 13,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.54 per share, for a total transaction of $100,395.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,793.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.38.

Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.40. 9,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,755. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.20. Carrols Restaurant Group Inc has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $16.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $368.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Carrols Restaurant Group Inc will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrols Restaurant Group Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.