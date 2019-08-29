Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.50 Per Share

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the textile maker on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Carter’s has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Carter’s has a dividend payout ratio of 31.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Carter’s to earn $7.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.0%.

Get Carter's alerts:

NYSE:CRI opened at $90.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. Carter’s has a 52-week low of $75.66 and a 52-week high of $109.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $734.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.86 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.45% and a net margin of 8.05%. Carter’s’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Carter’s will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRI. ValuEngine raised Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Carter’s to $91.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, B. Riley set a $118.00 target price on Carter’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.11.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Read More: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.