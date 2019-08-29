Cashcoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $128.00 (CASH)

Cashcoin (CURRENCY:CASH) traded 37.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Cashcoin has a total market cap of $35,660.00 and $128.00 worth of Cashcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cashcoin has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar. One Cashcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including DOBI trade, Crex24 and cfinex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,694.30 or 2.17035390 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00022592 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001258 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Cashcoin Coin Profile

Cashcoin (CASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 2nd, 2014. Cashcoin’s total supply is 53,458,111 coins. Cashcoin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocashnow and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cashcoin is cashcoin.cash.

Cashcoin Coin Trading

Cashcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DOBI trade, cfinex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cashcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cashcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

