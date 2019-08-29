Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSLT. TheStreet lowered Castlight Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Castlight Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised Castlight Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

In other news, EVP Maeve O’meara sold 28,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total transaction of $39,721.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 322,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,112.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mangini Siobhan Nolan sold 21,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $30,479.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 281,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,070.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,858 shares of company stock valued at $95,636. 17.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Castlight Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Castlight Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 847.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 16,255 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Castlight Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Castlight Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. 55.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSLT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,280. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average of $3.14. The company has a market cap of $207.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.41. Castlight Health has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $4.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.95 million. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 19.68% and a negative return on equity of 9.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Castlight Health will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc provides a software-as-a-service platform used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company also offers implementation, user and customer support, and marketplace services.

