CATHAY PAC AIRW/S (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.74

CATHAY PAC AIRW/S (OTCMKTS:CPCAY)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.74 and traded as low as $6.44. CATHAY PAC AIRW/S shares last traded at $6.52, with a volume of 9,528 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.95.

CATHAY PAC AIRW/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CPCAY)

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo services to approximately 200 destinations in Asia, North America, Australia, Europe, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Airline Business and Non-Airline Business. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong.

