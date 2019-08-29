Centauri Price Reaches $0.0017 on Top Exchanges (CTX)

Centauri (CURRENCY:CTX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. Centauri has a total market cap of $71,291.00 and $55.00 worth of Centauri was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centauri coin can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates and Livecoin. During the last week, Centauri has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00040033 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $469.31 or 0.04965597 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000117 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Centauri Profile

CTX is a coin. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Centauri’s total supply is 42,438,312 coins and its circulating supply is 41,907,251 coins. The official message board for Centauri is centauricoin.info/blog. Centauri’s official website is centauricoin.info. Centauri’s official Twitter account is @CarTaxi_24.

Buying and Selling Centauri

Centauri can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centauri directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centauri should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centauri using one of the exchanges listed above.

