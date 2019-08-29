CENTY NEXT FINL/SH (OTCMKTS:CTUY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $31.91

CENTY NEXT FINL/SH (OTCMKTS:CTUY) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.91 and traded as low as $31.02. CENTY NEXT FINL/SH shares last traded at $31.02, with a volume of 1,100 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.17.

About CENTY NEXT FINL/SH (OTCMKTS:CTUY)

Century Next Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for the Bank of Ruston that provides various professional and personal banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers savings account products; checking accounts and services; mortgage, reverse mortgage, construction, and business loans; home equity and business lines of credit; and real estate lending services to residential and commercial customers.

