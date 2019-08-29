Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Sold by Parnassus Investments CA

Parnassus Investments CA trimmed its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,200,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,160,365 shares during the quarter. Cerner comprises approximately 2.8% of Parnassus Investments CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Parnassus Investments CA owned approximately 3.20% of Cerner worth $747,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 115.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 173.2% in the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total value of $100,954.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Randy D. Sims sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $2,898,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,812 shares of company stock valued at $5,550,214 in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CERN shares. Argus raised Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. BidaskClub raised Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Cerner from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Cerner in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.73.

Shares of Cerner stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.97. 602,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,097,706. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $48.78 and a 1 year high of $76.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.94 and a 200-day moving average of $66.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 10.75%. Cerner’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

