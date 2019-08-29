Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Sold by Price Wealth Management Inc.

Price Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the period. Price Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cerner by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,927,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,887,000 after buying an additional 1,848,617 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in Cerner by 15.6% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,361,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,981,000 after buying an additional 1,531,499 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cerner by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,747,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,593,000 after buying an additional 342,029 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Cerner by 8.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,564,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,907,000 after buying an additional 281,156 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its position in Cerner by 25.7% during the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 3,324,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,191,000 after buying an additional 680,664 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cerner alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.14. The company had a trading volume of 468,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,097,706. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.29. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.78 and a fifty-two week high of $76.47.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,400 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total value of $100,954.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Randy D. Sims sold 40,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $2,898,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,812 shares of company stock worth $5,550,214. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CERN shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cerner from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cerner from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Cerner from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Argus raised Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Cerner from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cerner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.73.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.