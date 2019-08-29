Change Reaches Market Cap of $3.66 Million (CAG)

Change (CURRENCY:CAG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. Over the last seven days, Change has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One Change token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001216 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, OKEx and Bibox. Change has a total market cap of $3.66 million and $23,430.00 worth of Change was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Change Token Profile

Change’s genesis date was October 14th, 2017. Change’s total supply is 79,184,116 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,673,646 tokens. Change’s official Twitter account is @changefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Change is getchange.com. Change’s official message board is medium.com/@changebank. The Reddit community for Change is /r/getchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Change Token Trading

Change can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bibox and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Change directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Change should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Change using one of the exchanges listed above.

