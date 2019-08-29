ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) Short Interest Down 21.1% in August

ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 194,400 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the July 15th total of 246,300 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 115,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECOM. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 236.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,349 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 77,442.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,428 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Menta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ECOM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of ChannelAdvisor in a research report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine upgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, First Analysis cut ChannelAdvisor from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.02 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ChannelAdvisor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.76.

ECOM stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.07. 34,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,868. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.64 million, a P/E ratio of -34.88 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.54. ChannelAdvisor has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $14.36.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.71 million. ChannelAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.