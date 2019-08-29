Cheesecoin Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (CHEESE)

Cheesecoin (CURRENCY:CHEESE) traded 29.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. In the last week, Cheesecoin has traded 29% lower against the US dollar. Cheesecoin has a market capitalization of $19,817.00 and $6.00 worth of Cheesecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cheesecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, STEX and Graviex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010479 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00235556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $134.44 or 0.01413933 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000649 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000161 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00018616 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00091189 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00022002 BTC.

Cheesecoin Profile

Cheesecoin’s total supply is 344,071,194 coins. Cheesecoin’s official Twitter account is @cheesecoin. Cheesecoin’s official website is cheesecoin.tk.

Cheesecoin Coin Trading

Cheesecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Trade Satoshi, Crex24, CryptoBridge and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheesecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cheesecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cheesecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

