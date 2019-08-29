Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Chemed worth $4,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Chemed by 27.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 311,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,847,000 after purchasing an additional 66,276 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its position in Chemed by 7.3% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 269,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,408,000 after purchasing an additional 18,449 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chemed by 27.9% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,302,000 after purchasing an additional 47,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chemed by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,963,000 after purchasing an additional 10,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP boosted its position in Chemed by 141.7% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 145,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,479,000 after purchasing an additional 85,132 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on CHE shares. ValuEngine upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chemed to $405.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Chemed from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Chemed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $383.75.

In related news, insider Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.73, for a total value of $2,163,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,293,923.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter L. Krebs sold 2,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.41, for a total value of $1,252,493.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,560.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,812 shares of company stock valued at $20,005,507. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

CHE stock opened at $424.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.81. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $260.03 and a 1 year high of $441.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $404.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $350.12.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.27. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $473.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.73%.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

