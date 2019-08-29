Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Sepio Capital LLC

Sepio Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 14,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron by 0.4% in the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its position in Chevron by 1.7% in the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.6% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 5,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 18,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 66.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $117.58. The company had a trading volume of 134,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,288,193. The company has a market cap of $219.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.00. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $127.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.37 and its 200 day moving average is $121.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $38.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.70%.

In other news, Director Debra L. Reed bought 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $118.14 per share, with a total value of $502,095.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $4,239,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,750 shares of company stock worth $6,448,700. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Independent Research set a $127.00 price objective on Chevron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.26.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

