Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Position Lifted by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Jolley Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 21,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 23,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 147,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,068,000 after purchasing an additional 9,427 shares in the last quarter. 66.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Independent Research set a $127.00 price target on shares of Chevron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.26.

In other Chevron news, Chairman Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $4,239,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Debra L. Reed purchased 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.14 per share, for a total transaction of $502,095.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 51,750 shares of company stock worth $6,448,700 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $117.72. The stock had a trading volume of 158,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,288,193. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.32. The company has a market capitalization of $219.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.00. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $127.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $38.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.70%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.