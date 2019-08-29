China New Energy (LON:CNEL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2.00

China New Energy Limited (LON:CNEL) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2 ($0.03), with a volume of 692532 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.85 ($0.02).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22.

China New Energy Company Profile (LON:CNEL)

China New Energy Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the provision of bioenergy technology solutions in the People's Republic of China, Thailand, Taiwan, Indonesia, Romania, Russia, Canada, Myanmar, and Cambodia. The company offers equipment, procurement, and construction services, as well as value added services.

