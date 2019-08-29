Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) Shares Sold by Pecaut & CO.

Pecaut & CO. lessened its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 18,100 shares during the quarter. Cimarex Energy comprises about 1.8% of Pecaut & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 3.2% during the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 2.3% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,633 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 2.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 3.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.92. The stock had a trading volume of 109,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,784. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.17. Cimarex Energy Co has a twelve month low of $37.19 and a twelve month high of $101.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.30.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.38). Cimarex Energy had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 25.66%. The firm had revenue of $546.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on XEC. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cimarex Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.39.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

