Citadel (CTL) Price Tops $0.0020

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 29th. Citadel has a market cap of $21,921.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Citadel has traded 25.4% lower against the US dollar. One Citadel coin can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Citadel alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000093 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Citadel Profile

CTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. The official website for Citadel is citadelplatform.io. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team.

Citadel Coin Trading

Citadel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Citadel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Citadel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Citadel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Citadel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.