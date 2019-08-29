Citigroup Trims Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Target Price to $16.00

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $19.50 to $16.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hoegh LNG Partners presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.17.

Get Hoegh LNG Partners alerts:

Hoegh LNG Partners stock opened at $14.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $486.15 million, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Hoegh LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $19.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.04.

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.27). Hoegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 38.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $33.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hoegh LNG Partners will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Hoegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is 96.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Hoegh LNG Partners in the second quarter worth about $8,376,000. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in Hoegh LNG Partners by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 347,310 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 80,034 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Hoegh LNG Partners by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 681,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,788,000 after purchasing an additional 60,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Hoegh LNG Partners by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 411,930 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after purchasing an additional 32,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Hoegh LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $422,000. 23.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hoegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2018, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

See Also: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Hoegh LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hoegh LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.