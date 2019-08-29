Clairvest Group (TSE:CVG) Shares Up 0.5%

Clairvest Group Inc (TSE:CVG)’s share price shot up 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$50.25 and last traded at C$50.25, 283 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$50.01.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$50.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 5.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.15 million and a P/E ratio of 10.79.

Get Clairvest Group alerts:

Clairvest Group (TSE:CVG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported C$1.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$53.68 million during the quarter.

About Clairvest Group (TSE:CVG)

Clairvest Group Inc is a private equity firm specializing in mid market, growth equity investments, buyouts, and consolidating industries and add-on acquisitions. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized gaming and casino, local market gaming, healthcare, equipment rental, oilfield services, waste management, business services, consumer services, aerospace, automotive aftermarket, collision repair, co-packing, defense, document management, warranty, contact manufacturing, environmental services, rental services, gaming, healthcare services, insurance services, IT services, logistics and transportation, mining services, packaging, pest control, specialty aviation, education, software (mature), textile rental, utility services, water, building products, government services, industrial services, media, non-destructive testing, renewable energy, property management, and restaurants.

Read More: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Clairvest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clairvest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.