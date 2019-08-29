CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Shares Up 5.3%

CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX)’s share price shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.19 and last traded at $8.09, 4,263,331 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 3% from the average session volume of 4,132,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CNX Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNX Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $605.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.30 million. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 17.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CNX Resources Corp will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,278,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Palmer Clarkson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 497,550 shares of company stock valued at $3,489,382 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 134,666 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,999 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 14,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

About CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

Further Reading: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.