Cohbar (OTCMKTS:CWBR) Stock Price Down 2%

Cohbar Inc (OTCMKTS:CWBR) dropped 2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50, approximately 1,104 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 86,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.30.

Cohbar (OTCMKTS:CWBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWBR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cohbar by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 15,990 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cohbar by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 271,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 10,842 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cohbar during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Cohbar by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 288,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Cohbar during the 2nd quarter worth $169,000.

Cohbar Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CWBR)

CohBar, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat various diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. Its lead MBT drug candidates include CB4209 and CB4211, which are in IND-enabling studies for the treatment of fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, obesity, and type 2 diabetes mellitus.

