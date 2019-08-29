Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Short Interest Update

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,271,000 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the July 15th total of 10,012,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,408,674. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.30. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $57.41 and a 12 month high of $76.41. The company has a market capitalization of $62.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.76.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.72. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.77% and a negative return on equity of 10,821.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.91%.

CL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.87.

In related news, insider Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $1,412,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,184,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,829,954.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 33,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $2,486,576.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,412,750.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 544,785 shares of company stock valued at $39,166,850. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 16,117.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,435,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,395,426 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 201.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,642,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778,145 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 29.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,384,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665,348 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 52.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,485,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,502,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,482,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

