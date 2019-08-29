Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) Issues Earnings Results

Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $19.78 million for the quarter. Collectors Universe had a return on equity of 52.41% and a net margin of 11.66%.

NASDAQ CLCT traded up $1.70 on Thursday, hitting $24.92. 1,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,776. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.94 and a 200-day moving average of $19.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Collectors Universe has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $24.76. The stock has a market cap of $211.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Collectors Universe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

In other Collectors Universe news, CFO Joseph John Wallace sold 2,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $57,154.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,215,793.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph J. Orlando sold 5,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $116,586.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,994.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of Collectors Universe by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 100,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Collectors Universe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Collectors Universe by 129.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 22,668 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Collectors Universe by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 412,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,796,000 after buying an additional 118,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Collectors Universe by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 16,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

About Collectors Universe

Collectors Universe, Inc provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs, and historical and sports memorabilia in the United States. It operates through three segments: Coins, Trading Cards and Autographs, and Other High-End Collectibles.

