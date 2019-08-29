Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) Trading Up 9.5%

Shares of Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) were up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.50 and last traded at $25.42, approximately 155,802 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 149% from the average daily volume of 62,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.22.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Collectors Universe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $211.51 million, a PE ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.69.

Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Collectors Universe had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 52.41%. The company had revenue of $19.78 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%.

In other news, CFO Joseph John Wallace sold 2,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $57,154.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,215,793.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph J. Orlando sold 5,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $116,586.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,994.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of Collectors Universe by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 100,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Collectors Universe by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Collectors Universe by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 180,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Collectors Universe by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 16,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Collectors Universe by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

Collectors Universe Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLCT)

Collectors Universe, Inc provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs, and historical and sports memorabilia in the United States. It operates through three segments: Coins, Trading Cards and Autographs, and Other High-End Collectibles.

