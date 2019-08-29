Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.43

Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.43 and last traded at $12.47, with a volume of 4164 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.65.

Several research analysts have commented on CLNC shares. B. Riley set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $23.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.45 million. Colony Credit Real Estate had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 269.57%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colony Credit Real Estate Inc will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.85%. Colony Credit Real Estate’s payout ratio is presently 248.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLNC. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the first quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Colony Credit Real Estate during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Colony Credit Real Estate during the second quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Colony Credit Real Estate during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Colony Credit Real Estate during the second quarter valued at $86,000. 25.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

