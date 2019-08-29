Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $847.40 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) will report sales of $847.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Comerica’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $837.00 million to $862.40 million. Comerica reported sales of $833.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comerica will report full year sales of $3.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Comerica.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.07). Comerica had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 33.29%. The business had revenue of $853.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CMA shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Comerica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.38.

Shares of Comerica stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,522. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Comerica has a one year low of $58.54 and a one year high of $98.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 37.02%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in Comerica by 47,467.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 201,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,650,000 after buying an additional 201,260 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC increased its position in shares of Comerica by 3.1% in the second quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 5,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Comerica by 43.6% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 132,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,703,000 after acquiring an additional 40,168 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Comerica by 71.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 50,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 21,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Comerica by 0.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 840,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

