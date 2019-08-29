Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Stock Price Up 6%

Shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) traded up 6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.40 and last traded at $3.38, 4,379,668 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 10% from the average session volume of 3,998,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 355.6% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 236,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 184,200 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,706,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

