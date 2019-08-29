Condominium Reaches Market Cap of $129,776.00 (CDM)

Condominium (CURRENCY:CDM) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 28th. In the last week, Condominium has traded down 31.1% against the U.S. dollar. Condominium has a total market capitalization of $129,776.00 and approximately $1,245.00 worth of Condominium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Condominium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Condominium alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010360 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00236511 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.43 or 0.01304012 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000161 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00019349 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00091754 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00022504 BTC.

Condominium Profile

Condominium’s total supply is 1,607,137,917 coins and its circulating supply is 1,604,623,114 coins. Condominium’s official website is cdmcoin.org. Condominium’s official Twitter account is @cdmcoin.

Condominium Coin Trading

Condominium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Condominium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Condominium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Condominium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Condominium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Condominium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.