Consensus Price Up 15.4% Over Last Week (SEN)

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded 28.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 29th. Consensus has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and $85.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Consensus has traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Consensus token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX and Tidex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Consensus alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00023258 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002373 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00159761 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000906 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003705 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004007 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,478.15 or 0.99779871 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00031700 BTC.

Consensus Token Profile

Consensus (SEN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2015. Consensus’ total supply is 1,650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,627,253,128 tokens. Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Consensus is consensus.ai.

Consensus Token Trading

Consensus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Consensus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Consensus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Consensus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Consensus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.