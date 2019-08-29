Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $28.38

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.38 and last traded at $28.53, with a volume of 866498 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.76.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLR. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Continental Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.52.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.66.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 19.64%. Continental Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%.

Continental Resources announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Harold Hamm purchased 38,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.76 per share, with a total value of $1,496,136.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Mcnabb II purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.88 per share, for a total transaction of $39,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 1.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 28,417 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 7.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 3.6% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,442 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 6.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,777 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 31.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 19.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

