Cortland Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CLDB) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.02

Cortland Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:CLDB) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.02 and traded as low as $24.40. Cortland Bancorp shares last traded at $24.40, with a volume of 864 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cortland Bancorp stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cortland Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:CLDB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Cortland Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

About Cortland Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CLDB)

Cortland Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Cortland Savings and Banking Company that provides commercial and retail banking services in Northeastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings, money market, time deposit, and checking accounts.

