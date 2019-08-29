Cosmos Achieves Market Capitalization of $427.07 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 28th. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $427.07 million and approximately $122.10 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cosmos has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.24 or 0.00023303 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, GDAC, Coinone and BitForex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Function X (FX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002254 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00150184 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9,638.97 or 1.00382598 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 30.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003816 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003301 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000418 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00030858 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos' total supply is 237,928,231 coins and its circulating supply is 190,688,439 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos' official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

Cosmos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, Hotbit, Coinone and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

