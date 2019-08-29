Countinghouse Reaches Market Cap of $19.76 Million (CHT)

Countinghouse (CURRENCY:CHT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. During the last seven days, Countinghouse has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. Countinghouse has a market cap of $19.76 million and approximately $7,593.00 worth of Countinghouse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Countinghouse token can now be bought for about $2.04 or 0.00035164 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and DDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00040555 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $479.38 or 0.05029773 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000217 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Countinghouse Token Profile

Countinghouse is a token. It launched on March 13th, 2018. Countinghouse’s total supply is 9,682,334 tokens. Countinghouse’s official Twitter account is @CountinghouseFd. The official website for Countinghouse is www.countinghousefund.com.

Buying and Selling Countinghouse

Countinghouse can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Countinghouse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Countinghouse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Countinghouse using one of the exchanges listed above.

