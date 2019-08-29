Covetrus Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CVET)

Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 13,497 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 8,231% compared to the average volume of 162 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVET traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $13.19. The company had a trading volume of 999,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,294. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Covetrus has a 52-week low of $12.22 and a 52-week high of $43.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.90 and a 200 day moving average of $28.13.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Covetrus will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CVET. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Covetrus from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Covetrus from $45.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $15.00 target price on Covetrus and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Guggenheim began coverage on Covetrus in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Cleveland Research began coverage on Covetrus in a research report on Friday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

In other Covetrus news, insider Erin Powers Brennan acquired 1,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $25,091.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVET. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the second quarter valued at $728,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the second quarter valued at $1,166,000. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the second quarter valued at $1,908,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the second quarter valued at $18,529,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the second quarter valued at $207,795,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

