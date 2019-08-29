Cred Price Down 5.2% Over Last Week (LBA)

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 29th. Cred has a total market cap of $10.89 million and $1.65 million worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cred has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. One Cred token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0188 or 0.00000198 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, DDEX, OKEx and Gate.io.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cred alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010488 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00234137 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $130.21 or 0.01365516 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000163 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00018997 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00091960 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Cred Token Profile

Cred’s genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 579,971,570 tokens. Cred’s official website is www.mycred.io. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit.

Cred Token Trading

Cred can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, DDEX, Huobi, IDEX, Bilaxy, UEX, Gate.io, Kyber Network and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cred using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.