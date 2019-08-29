Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “$155.00” Price Target for Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price objective on Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, July 19th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $149.21.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $135.56 on Monday. Microsoft has a one year low of $93.96 and a one year high of $141.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,018.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.23.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $33.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 39.26%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.74%.

In other Microsoft news, insider Frank H. Brod sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.05, for a total transaction of $564,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,048,639.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 15,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total transaction of $2,123,661.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,969,322.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,819 shares of company stock valued at $4,603,450. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 274.5% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 191 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 21.1% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

