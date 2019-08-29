Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.02.

CPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Crescent Point Energy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of Crescent Point Energy stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $3.22. The stock had a trading volume of 12,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,249,690. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Crescent Point Energy has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $6.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.07.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 58.40% and a positive return on equity of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $706.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.008 per share. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is an increase from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Crescent Point Energy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,900,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,173,000 after purchasing an additional 557,014 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Crescent Point Energy by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,155,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518,849 shares during the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. grew its position in Crescent Point Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 11,442,601 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,834,000 after purchasing an additional 103,710 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Crescent Point Energy by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,728,458 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,504,000 after purchasing an additional 840,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,770,000. 34.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

