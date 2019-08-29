Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Acquired by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 919.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,526 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,961 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Crocs worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Crocs by 127.9% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 57,345 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 32,185 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the first quarter valued at about $2,704,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in shares of Crocs by 277.3% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,414 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,714 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Crocs by 14.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 467,820 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,046,000 after acquiring an additional 59,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TLW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the first quarter valued at about $5,310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

In related news, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 7,068 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $183,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,447,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CROX stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.88. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $31.88.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. Crocs had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 47.15%. The company had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crocs declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 25.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CROX. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Crocs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Crocs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.29.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

Read More: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.