CrypticCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.33 Million (CRYP)

CrypticCoin (CURRENCY:CRYP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One CrypticCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including Exrates and LATOKEN. CrypticCoin has a market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $49,808.00 worth of CrypticCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CrypticCoin has traded 18% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.08 or 0.00474127 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00118087 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00054042 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003314 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000548 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000260 BTC.

About CrypticCoin

CrypticCoin (CRYP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. CrypticCoin’s total supply is 4,249,990,120 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,994,072 coins. The official website for CrypticCoin is crypticcoin.io. The Reddit community for CrypticCoin is /r/crypticcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CrypticCoin’s official Twitter account is @CrypticCoin_io. The official message board for CrypticCoin is crypticcoin.io/news.

CrypticCoin Coin Trading

CrypticCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrypticCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CrypticCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CrypticCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

