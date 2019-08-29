Crypto Sports (CSPN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $163,856.00

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One Crypto Sports coin can now be bought for $0.0960 or 0.00001007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Over the last week, Crypto Sports has traded down 36% against the U.S. dollar. Crypto Sports has a total market cap of $163,856.00 and $231.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.41 or 0.00572106 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005639 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000245 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 85% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001244 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Giant (GIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000154 BTC.

About Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2018. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 1,883,781 coins and its circulating supply is 1,707,265 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io.

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

