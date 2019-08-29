Cryptoindex.com 100 (CIX100) 24-Hour Volume Hits $81,335.00

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CURRENCY:CIX100) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Cryptoindex.com 100 has a market cap of $41.10 million and $81,335.00 worth of Cryptoindex.com 100 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cryptoindex.com 100 has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. One Cryptoindex.com 100 token can now be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00007183 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and Instant Bitex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00040555 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $479.38 or 0.05029773 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000217 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Cryptoindex.com 100 Token Profile

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CRYPTO:CIX100) is a token. Its genesis date was July 16th, 2018. Cryptoindex.com 100’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,189,742 tokens. The official message board for Cryptoindex.com 100 is medium.com/@CryptoIndex. The Reddit community for Cryptoindex.com 100 is /r/CryptoIndex_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official Twitter account is @IndexCrypto. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official website is cryptoindex.com.

Buying and Selling Cryptoindex.com 100

Cryptoindex.com 100 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptoindex.com 100 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptoindex.com 100 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptoindex.com 100 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

