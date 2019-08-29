CryptoPing Market Cap Tops $132,362.00 (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 29th. One CryptoPing token can now be bought for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000139 BTC on major exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex, YoBit and HitBTC. Over the last week, CryptoPing has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. CryptoPing has a market capitalization of $132,362.00 and $6.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CryptoPing alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010441 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00235328 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.00 or 0.01332173 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000650 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000161 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00018690 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00091294 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00022269 BTC.

CryptoPing Profile

CryptoPing launched on May 16th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,952,089 tokens. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping. CryptoPing’s official website is cryptoping.tech.

Buying and Selling CryptoPing

CryptoPing can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, HitBTC, Tidex and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoPing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoPing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoPing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoPing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.